RCMP warn of ‘Canada Relief Fund’ text scam targeting evacuees

RCMP are warning NWT residents about a “Canada Relief Fund” scam targeting evacuees.

Police say they have been told some residents are receiving text messages that falsely appear to be from the Canada Revenue Agency and reference a fictional “Canada Relief Fund.”

“These messages are not from a legitimate source and residents are encouraged not to click on the link or provide any personal information in response to these messages,” said RCMP, adding if you have received a message about funding or supports you did not apply for, it’s likely a scam.

By clicking on the link in the text message, you might accidentally download malicious software that could compromise your personal information.

Legitimate wildfire evacuation supports, like the GNWT’s evacuee income disruption funding, require you to apply first. The only exception is some Indigenous Governments, which are directly depositing money into members’ accounts.

Cabin Radio is compiling a list of legitimate financial supports here.

RCMP say if you aren’t sure if something is a scam, call the agency or organization directly to confirm the message you received is legitimate.