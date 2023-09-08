Yellowknife’s 2023 mud run is cancelled

Organizers of Yellowknife’s annual mud run say the 2023 edition, originally planned for September 16, will no longer go ahead because of this summer’s wildfires and evacuations.

The CIBC Run for Our Lives committee said that with people – including event volunteers – still returning home, “it is not possible for our committee to physically put the course in order in that short period of time.”

Yellowknife’s evacuation order lifted on Wednesday.

The mud run, which raises money for northern healthcare equipment and services, uses a course of obstacles established around the city’s ski club.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to our dedicated sponsors and those who have already registered and sponsored for their unwavering support,” organizers stated.

“We understand the anticipation and excitement surrounding the mud run, and we share your disappointment in this unexpected turn of events.”

The Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation, which receives the proceeds of each mud run, said it would reach out to sponsors and participants to provide refunds “as soon as possible.”

“Once our committee members have returned safely and we have had a chance to regroup, we will keep you updated on what lies ahead,” organizers wrote.

“Rest assured, we remain committed to our goals and fundraising efforts in support of patient care and cancer initiatives at the Stanton Territorial Hospital.”

Last year’s mud run raised just under $130,000 for the hospital foundation, including a commitment from CIBC worth $75,000 over three years.