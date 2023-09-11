Live: Hay River and Fort Smith await more re-entry details

Hay River and Fort Smith residents are hoping this is the week that they get a firm timeline for a return home.

Residents of those communities, plus the Kátł’odeeche First Nation and Enterprise, will reach one month displaced from their homes this week.

Hay River has released a re-entry plan but is yet to attach dates to it. The Kátł’odeeche First Nation previously said essential workers will begin returning from Tuesday but has given no dates for other members to come home. Fort Smith says a re-entry plan is imminent.

Meanwhile, re-entry flights to bring Yellowknife residents home are continuing beyond the GNWT’s initial Sunday cut-off.

The territory now says flights are continuing into a new week to repatriate evacuees accommodated in some smaller Alberta communities. The GNWT said Sunday was, however, the last day for evacuees accommodated in Calgary, Edmonton or Leduc to catch a free flight home.

Registration for GNWT flights ended on Friday last week.

On this page, we’re bringing you updates throughout Monday on plans to bring residents home, the latest travel news for Yellowknifers still making their way home by road and air, and news from the crews fighting major fires across the territory.

Live text reporter: Ollie Williams in Yellowknife

8:27 – Hi to Lisa, who wrote to us last night describing her re-entry flight experience. She says she and a colleague both preregistered for flights home but never received flight confirmation. Eventually, she writes: “We ended up just going to the Executive Flight Centre in Edmonton and they allowed us to get on the flight at 2 pm even though we were not booked. The flight left with empty seats.”

Lisa adds: “This is not a criticism of whoever is running the show, just the facts of our experience. I can’t imagine what a nightmare this is to organize.”

7:42 – New from my colleague Simona: We spoke with Elders – at their homes, in evacuation centres and even on the fire line – about this summer’s upheaval across the NWT’s land and in communities.

7:28 – Smoke plumes on Highway 1 caught a lot of travellers’ eyes yesterday. Satellite hotspot mapping suggests most fire activity took place north of Highway 1 between the road and the Mackenzie River, below Big Island. There was also a big flare-up just west of the highway south of Enterprise.

A smoke plume along Highway 1. Photo: Cathie Bolstad

7:22 – Some updates from the weekend. The GNWT re-entry flights are continuing into this week for evacuees who were hosted in smaller Alberta communities. Highway 7 reopened. The Edmonton evacuation centre has moved. And Kakisa’s evacuation order has lifted.

7:16 – Good morning and welcome back to our ongoing live coverage. If you’re still making your way home to Yellowknife, we’d love to hear how the journey is going, whether that’s by air or road – and if you’re a South Slave evacuee, we’ll bring you news here as work on re-entry plans continues.