Advertisement.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

CABIN WEATHER YELLOWKNIFE

WEATHER FOR MORE LOCATIONS

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

Listen Live

On Air Today

7am-9am Mornings at the Cabin NWT news, gossip, and entertainment with the North's best music mix.
9am-10am Nineties at Nine Classic hits (and misses) from long ago
10am-12pm Scott Letkeman Lekter bursts into your workday and shakes things up
12pm-1pm Outside the Lines Inside the NWT's arts scene
1pm-3pm Megan Miskiman Unbeatable music with Misk
3pm-6pm Home to the Cabin Jay Bear's new music midas touch
7pm-9pm Clams n' Moose Northern surf n' turf with Camilla and Sarah's themed shows

Explore Shows

FM licence: Latest updates

The Big Picture

A composite image containing modified Copernicus Sentinel data, processed by Pierre Markuse, shows fire FS002 burning in the NWT's Dehcho region on May 27, 2023
A composite image containing modified Copernicus Sentinel data, processed by Pierre Markuse, shows fire FS002 burning in the NWT's Dehcho region on May 27, 2023

A composite image containing modified Copernicus Sentinel data, processed by Pierre Markuse, shows fire FS002 burning in the NWT's Dehcho region on May 27, 2023. Pierre Markuse/Flickr

Featured reporting

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

More from our newsroom

2023 Wildfire Season

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

The view from Mt Cli across the lake to North Nahanni Naturalist Lodge

NWT Events

Submit your own event here.

May

June 2023

July
MO
TU
WE
TH
FR
SA
SU
29
30
31
1

18th annual NorthWords Writers Festival

18th annual NorthWords Writers Festival
All Day
The 18th annual NorthWords Writers Festival is taking place from Wednesday, May 31 to Sunday June 4, 2023. This year’s festival is happening in person and includes readings, panel discussions and writing workshops, as well as our signature events: Gather – An All Ages Open Mic Event, the NorthWords Writers Festival Gal , ...
2

18th annual NorthWords Writers Festival

18th annual NorthWords Writers Festival
All Day
The 18th annual NorthWords Writers Festival is taking place from Wednesday, May 31 to Sunday June 4, 2023. This year’s festival is happening in person and includes readings, panel discussions and writing workshops, as well as our signature events: Gather – An All Ages Open Mic Event, the NorthWords Writers Festival Gal , ...
3

More Than Quilts: A Quilt Show

More Than Quilts: A Quilt Show
9:00am - 12:00am
Yellowknife Quilters’ Guild proudly presents Quilting ~ More Than Quilts: A Quilt Show geaturing the creative talents of local quilters. LOCATION: Center Ice Plaza, 408 Range Lake Road HOURS: Saturday, June 3rd: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Sunday, June 4th: Noon – 4:00 pm Everyone Welcome. No Charge! Drop in, visit with the quil , ...

18th annual NorthWords Writers Festival

18th annual NorthWords Writers Festival
All Day
The 18th annual NorthWords Writers Festival is taking place from Wednesday, May 31 to Sunday June 4, 2023. This year’s festival is happening in person and includes readings, panel discussions and writing workshops, as well as our signature events: Gather – An All Ages Open Mic Event, the NorthWords Writers Festival Gal , ...

Main Stage Showdown

Main Stage Showdown
6:30pm - 10:00pm
The Main Stage Showdown is back! In case you’re not familiar with it, the showdown is a talent-show-style event open to all performing arts designed to raise money while also seeking out and promoting local talent! Chosen on a first come first served basis, the performers for this year’s showdown will be: Prime Time ca , ...
4

More Than Quilts: A Quilt Show

More Than Quilts: A Quilt Show
12:00am - 4:00pm
Yellowknife Quilters’ Guild proudly presents Quilting ~ More Than Quilts: A Quilt Show geaturing the creative talents of local quilters. LOCATION: Center Ice Plaza, 408 Range Lake Road HOURS: Saturday, June 3rd: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Sunday, June 4th: Noon – 4:00 pm Everyone Welcome. No Charge! Drop in, visit with the quil , ...

Kidney Walk 2023

Kidney Walk 2023
10:00am - 1:00pm
Date: June 4, 2023Registration Time: 9 AMStart Time: 10 AMLocation: Frame Lake Trail, in front of the Stanton Terminal Hospital  Register at Yellowknife (akaraisin.com) , ...

18th annual NorthWords Writers Festival

18th annual NorthWords Writers Festival
12:00am - 6:00pm
The 18th annual NorthWords Writers Festival is taking place from Wednesday, May 31 to Sunday June 4, 2023. This year’s festival is happening in person and includes readings, panel discussions and writing workshops, as well as our signature events: Gather – An All Ages Open Mic Event, the NorthWords Writers Festival Gal , ...
5
6

Yellowknife Farmers Market

Yellowknife Farmers Market
5:15pm - 7:15pm
The YKFM inspires and nurtures a healthy community by building a local, sustainable and Northern food economy in a vibrant, diverse and inclusive market place. , ...
7
8
9
10
11
12
13

Yellowknife Farmers Market

Yellowknife Farmers Market
5:15pm - 7:15pm
The YKFM inspires and nurtures a healthy community by building a local, sustainable and Northern food economy in a vibrant, diverse and inclusive market place. , ...
14
15
16
17

Yellowknife Brain Tumour Walk

Yellowknife Brain Tumour Walk
10:30am
ALL PARTICIPANTS should already be registered (including children) and should proceed to the main registration area to check in. This will avoid having to register at the event and ensure a speedy check-in process for all participants.• This is a cashless event (no coins/bills). Please make your donations online, bring , ...
18
19
20

Yellowknife Farmers Market

Yellowknife Farmers Market
5:15pm - 7:15pm
The YKFM inspires and nurtures a healthy community by building a local, sustainable and Northern food economy in a vibrant, diverse and inclusive market place. , ...
21
22
23
24
25
26
27

Yellowknife Farmers Market

Yellowknife Farmers Market
5:15pm - 7:15pm
The YKFM inspires and nurtures a healthy community by building a local, sustainable and Northern food economy in a vibrant, diverse and inclusive market place. , ...
28
29
30
1
2
May

June 2023

July
MO
TU
WE
TH
FR
SA
SU
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
Events for May

31

Events for June

1

Events for June

2

Events for June

3

Events for June

4

Events for June

5

No Events
Events for June

6

Events for June

7

No Events
Events for June

8

No Events
Events for June

9

No Events
Events for June

10

No Events
Events for June

11

No Events
Events for June

12

No Events
Events for June

13

Events for June

14

No Events
Events for June

15

No Events
Events for June

16

No Events
Events for June

17

Events for June

18

No Events
Events for June

19

No Events
Events for June

20

Events for June

21

No Events
Events for June

22

No Events
Events for June

23

No Events
Events for June

24

No Events
Events for June

25

No Events
Events for June

26

No Events
Events for June

27

Events for June

28

No Events
Events for June

29

No Events
Events for June

30

No Events

Advertise with Cabin Radio!

Call 867-765-5079

Email sales@cabinradio.ca

© 2017-2023 506992 NWT Ltd, operating as Cabin Radio. Proudly owned and operated by Yellowknife residents.