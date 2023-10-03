Jean Marie River acclaims new chief

Melanie Norwegian Menacho has been acclaimed as the new chief of Jean Marie River’s Tthets’éhk’edélî First Nation.

“At the closing of nominations, Melanie Norwegian was the sole candidate to submit her documents in accordance with the elections code,” an announcement posted to the First Nation’s Facebook page read.

The nomination period remains open until October 9 for two other council positions: one Elder and one youth representative. That election takes place on October 30.

An appeal period for the acclamation of Norwegian runs until the end of October 16, Tuesday’s announcement stated.

Norwegian takes over after Nolene Hardisty stepped down at council’s request earlier this year. Two people – Arial Sanguez and Carla Norwegian – served as interim chiefs between Hardisty and Norwegian.