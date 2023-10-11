Paulie Chinna will defend Sahtu seat in November’s election

Housing minister Paulie Chinna says she will seek re-election to the Sahtu seat in this fall’s territorial election.

Chinna made the announcement in a brief emailed statement to Cabin Radio. “Yes, I will be submitting my candidacy for the 2023 territorial election,” she wrote.

The only other person to declare an intent to run in the district so far is Danny McNeely, the MLA for the region from 2015 to 2019, who lost to Chinna by 22 votes in the 2019 election.

Monday next week marks the start of the election period and the point at which nominations may be formally filed.

Polling day is November 14.