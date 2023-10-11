Kelvin Redvers’ Cold Road to open Yellowknife film festival

The 2023 Yellowknife International Film Festival will open with a screening of Kelvin Redvers’ feature Cold Road, organizers said on Wednesday.

The opening-night screening was the one item in the schedule yet to be publicly announced.

Redvers is a Dene filmmaker and Deninu Kųę́ First Nation member who grew up in Hay River. Beyond the NWT, he is known for having been turned away from a screening at the 2022 Cannes film festival because he was wearing moccasins.

Cold Road, which he wrote and directed, is a thriller about an Indigenous woman and her dog trying to make their way north when a semi-truck driver starts hunting them on the highway.

“Films like this don’t get made any more,” Redvers was quoted as saying in a film festival press release announcing its selection.

“Our goal was to create something pulpy and audience-friendly on a micro-budget – we managed to do that.”

Kelvin Redvers in a submitted photo.

Redvers said his movie is designed to be “edge-of-your-seat exciting but with a deep emotional heart, about a woman dealing with the grief of being away from home so long.”

“Indigenous-directed movies don’t usually get action scenes,” he added, “but ours are more exciting than films with 50 times the budget.”

Cold Road will be screened twice on the festival’s opening night, November 1 – once at 7pm and once at 9pm. Tickets are $20 or $15 for concessions, or you can use a 10-punch pass for entry.