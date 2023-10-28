City begins twin efforts to reinvigorate business community

The City of Yellowknife is running an entrepreneurs’ week and a shop local campaign in a bid to help businesses recover from a disastrous summer.

The city was evacuated for three weeks in August and September because of a nearby wildfire. Some businesses needed much longer to return to anything resembling normal operations.

Multiple stores and companies have either closed or folded in the weeks since residents returned home, though the extent to which the evacuation was a factor is not always clear.

“This year has been tough and, for those who can, we encourage you to support our local businesses who are in need,” said Mayor Rebecca Alty in a press release announcing this winter’s shop local campaign.

While the campaign is an annual event, the prize fund for this year’s edition has doubled in an effort to attract more shoppers to Yellowknife stores.

The city is contributing $5,000 and a further $5,000 is coming from the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce’s business relief fund, for which the chamber held a gala fundraiser last week.

The campaign, known as #ShopYK, begins on Monday, October 30 and runs until November 26. Here’s how you enter:

Spend $50 or more at a participating Yellowknife business

Scan a QR code at the store to submit your entry or submit your entry online

Enter as many times as you like by spending $50 or more each time

The grand prize is $2,500 to spend at Yellowknife businesses of your choice. Various other prizes worth $1,000, $500 and $200 are available. The city says winners will be drawn on November 30.

Meanwhile, a week of events for Yellowknife entrepreneurs begins on November 6.

The city and a range of partners are offering free workshops like business licensing and permitting, tax tips and becoming a tour operator. Attendees can win up to $2,000 in business services.

The full list of workshops is available on the city’s website.