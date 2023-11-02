Edward Sangris funeral mass and visitation announced

A funeral mass and public visitation for the late Chief Edward Sangris will take place on Monday, November 6.

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation announced his passing earlier this week. He had led the community of Dettah for 16 years until stepping down at the age of 70, shortly before his death.

“The public visitation, funeral mass, and burial will take place on Monday, November 6,” funeral director Andrew Rogers said by email.

“There will be a public visitation from 10am to 12 noon at St Patrick’s Co-Cathedral in Yellowknife. The late Chief Edward Sangris’ funeral mass will begin at 12 noon with burial to follow at the Dettah Cemetery.”

The McKenna Funeral Home invited people to visit its website to leave condolences for the family.