Erwin Elias acclaimed as mayor of Tuktoyaktuk

Erwin Elias has been acclaimed as mayor of Tuktoyaktuk for another two-year term.

Elias was first acclaimed as mayor in the 2019 election – meaning nobody ran against him – and then re-elected in 2021, receiving 122 votes that year to Darlene Gruben’s 105.

Elias was acclaimed again last week, the Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk stated on Facebook.

Meanwhile, nominations for eight councillor positions close at 3pm on Monday.

Elections will be held on December 11 in 10 hamlets: Aklavik, Enterprise, Fort Liard, Fort McPherson, Fort Resolution, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Tuktoyaktuk, Tulita and Ulukhaktok.