United Way NWT extends application deadline for non-profits

The deadline to apply for United Way NWT community investment funding has been extended.

Non-profits now have until December 11 instead of December 1 to submit applications for $7,500 one-off grants or multi-year funding of up to $15,000 annually for three years.

The Community Investment Fund supports projects that move people out of poverty, improve access to health and social supports, and bolster early childhood learning or help kids make the transition to adulthood.

This year, a total of $160,000 is available.

In a Sunday announcement extending the deadline, United Way NWT said funding will be distributed to successful applicants in March 2024.

Visit United Way NWT’s website for more information.