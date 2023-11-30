Polar bear tracks spotted outside Tuktoyaktuk

The Tuktoyaktuk Hunters and Trappers Committee issued a warning this week after polar bear tracks were seen two miles (three kilometres) outside the hamlet.

Despite Tuktoyaktuk’s Arctic coastal location, the committee says polar bears aren’t a common visitor.

“From time to time, polar bears come into the community, but it’s rare,” a committee spokesperson told Cabin Radio via email. “It’s a big hype right now.”

A notice published earlier this week – and shared more than 100 times since – urged residents to be “bear aware” after a harvester spotted the tracks on the frozen ocean.

In 2016, the CBC reported a family’s close encounter with a polar bear in Tuk. Last year, the NWT’s Department of Environment and Climate Change (ECC) warned residents not to leave food outside after a bear made its way in on three different occasions.

The hunters and trappers committee says people should walk “within safe reach to a house” when there’s local bear danger.

An ECC spokesperson said a wildlife officer was in contact with the committee and the harvester this week, and has posted a polar bear warning near the area in question.

“If you see a polar bear, keep your distance and report the sighting right away,” the spokesperson said.

Bear sightings in the area can be reported to the Beaufort Delta’s on-call wildlife officer at 867-678-0289.