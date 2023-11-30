RCMP arrest Toronto 17-year-old with $9,000 at Inuvik airport

RCMP say a teenager from Toronto was detained at Inuvik’s airport with around $9,000 during a drug trafficking investigation.

The teenager is not accused of trafficking, but police said the “large amount of cash” was discovered on Monday after the suspect had been taken into custody in connection with the drugs investigation.

The 17-year-old is “facing charges relating to possession of property obtained by crime and obstructing a police officer,” police stated. The arrest was first reported by NNSL.

RCMP said the teenager was released after their guardian was contacted. “Arrangements were made for the youth to return to Toronto,” police stated.

No further information was immediately available. The youth cannot be named by law, and the privacy provisions that are central to youth justice can complicate the process of following cases as they proceed through Youth Justice Court.

Police said their investigation continues.