Pickup truck driver has minor injuries after bison collision

RCMP say a driver escaped with minor injuries after their pickup truck collided with a bison on Highway 3 on Saturday evening.

Police said they received a call about the collision just after 7pm that evening. The driver was picked up by a transport truck and brought to safety in Yellowknife, RCMP stated.

“The driver reported some minor injuries including cuts and bruises,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl Matt Halstead by email.

The report came after photos circulated on Facebook in the Northwest Territories that were said to show a number of bison prone in the snow and a wrecked vehicle along Highway 3.

The details circulating on Facebook did not fully match those shared by RCMP and could not be immediately confirmed. It was not clear whether RCMP were referring to the same scene or a separate incident.