YK government building closed indefinitely over fuel leak

A downtown Yellowknife government building is out of action after a fuel tank leak caused a spill.

In a notice pinned to the door of the Nova Plaza on 52 Street, Environment and Climate Change Canada said its office in the building was closed “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

Federal staff who work in the Nova Plaza have been told to work remotely, the notice added.

The NWT government’s Department of Education, Culture and Employment also has office space in the Nova Plaza.

A GNWT notice declared the department’s North Slave regional office to be “closed until further notice.”

A spokesperson for the department said it had been “made aware of a fuel leak” and approximately 30 of its staff had been “relocated to other offices to ensure in-person services continue to be provided.”

Head to the Joe Tobie Building on 48 Streeet for apprenticeship and labour market programs or early learning and childcare. Go to Lahm Ridge Tour on 50 Avenue for income assistance, the seniors’ home heating subsidy or employment standards.

Federal economic development agency CanNor and the territorial employment standards team also have offices in the Nova Plaza.

On the NWT’s spill reporting website, an entry for December 31 states that a fuel oil spill was reported at the building a day earlier. The spill source is given as a fuel tank.

How long workers must wait before the building can be used again is not clear.