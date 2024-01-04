Fuel leak damage still being assessed in YK government building

Work is still taking place to assess exactly how much damage was caused by a fuel leak at a downtown Yellowknife government building.

A leaking fuel tank at the Nova Plaza building on 52 Street was discovered on December 30.

Dozens of federal and territorial employees who work at the Nova Plaza have been told to either work from home or relocate to other offices, with no timeline for a return.

Some GNWT services, like income assistance, have moved to other buildings indefinitely.

An NWT government spills database states the leak involved 10 litres of fuel oil. However, on Thursday, the territorial Department of Infrastructure said the building’s owner is still working out the leak’s full impact.

“The landlord of the building is in the process of determining the extent of damage from the fuel leak,” read a statement from the department issued by email.

“Once that is assessed, a determination will be made when the building can be reopened to tenants and the public.”

Around 30 Department of Education, Culture and Employment staff ordinarily work at the Nova Plaza. Federal agencies Environment and Climate Change Canada and CanNor also have offices in the building.