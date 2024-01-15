Yellowknife relocates day shelter as cold disruption continues

Yellowknife’s day shelter is temporarily moving back to its old 50 Street location as a stretch of extremely cold weather continues to affect the city’s buildings and people.

In a statement, the NWT’s health authority said the day shelter that normally runs near the territorial legislature was “closed due to a lack of water to the facility.”

“Operations are being re-established at the site of the Yellowknife Sobering Centre at 5111 50 Street,” the health authority wrote, “where services will be co-located until the facility issues are resolved.”

The 50 Street location hasn’t been home to the day shelter since March 2022.

“Staff are on site at both locations to redirect and welcome clients, and partners and stakeholders have been informed,” Monday’s statement added.

Elsewhere, the health authority said the Yellowknife Primary Care Centre – hit by a flood earlier this month – is now “operating at normal levels,” while the Frame Lake Community Health Clinic is “open and resuming normal service levels” after being closed because of a heating problem last week.

The health authority attributed all of the recent issues to “extreme cold weather” and thanked staff for their “significant efforts.”

Separately, the NWT coroner’s office confirmed on Monday that an investigation into the death of a person discovered on a downtown Yellowknife street is ongoing.

In a short statement, chief coroner Garth Eggenberger said his office could confirm “the death of a female, found outside on Friday afternoon.”

“The deceased will be sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death and at this time no further details are available,” Eggenberger wrote.