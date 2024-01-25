Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Gwichya Gwich’in paying residents’ bills power bills to combat high costs

Welcome sign at the charter community of Tsiigehtchic
A welcome sign at the charter community of Tsiigehtchic. Andrew Goodwin/Cabin Radio

Tsiigehtchic’s Gwichya Gwich’in Council says it will pay homeowners’ power bills from January to March to help residents cope with expenses.

“Not only power – gas, fuel, food – everything is high cost these days. We are here to help our community lessen the stress, anxiety, worries,” a spokesperson for Gwichya Gwich’in Council told Cabin Radio via email on Tuesday.

“Our community is struggling like any other community and we want to ensure everyone is taken care of and not having to worry.”

The council said it expects electricity bills for the three months will cost $40,000. It said it is also paying for fuel and wood, and giving out food credits to community members every two to three months.

“The community is happy, some have told me, ‘we were worried about our bills, which to pay and what to buy for groceries.’ It’s sad, when the children have to go without fuel or power,” the email stated.

The Gwich’in Tribal Council website does not currently display a name next to the position for Gwichya Gwich’in Council president. During the Gwich’in Tribal Council’s annual assembly in October, a motion was passed to permanently remove Gwichya Gwich’in Council’s former interim president Mavis Clark, alongside Abe Wilson of the Teetł’it Gwich’in Council.

The Gwich’in Tribal Council and Gwichya Gwich’in Council have since been in conflict over various governance matters.

