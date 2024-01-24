RCMP charge man with manslaughter in death of Clara Blake

RCMP say they have charged Randall Blake with manslaughter related to the death of a woman in Fort McPherson late last month.

Police initially charged Blake, 27, with arson related to a residential house fire in the community on December 15.

On December 20, RCMP announced that a person was found deceased at the scene of the fire, who was later confirmed to be 22-year-old Clara Blake, who had been reported missing.

In a news release on Wednesday, RCMP said following further investigation they were also charging Randall Blake with manslaughter in relation to Clara Blake’s death.

Police said he is currently in custody.