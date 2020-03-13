Police charge 29-year-old with murder over Behchokǫ̀ death

Police have charged a 29-year-old man with murder in connection with a sudden death reported in Behchokǫ̀ last weekend.

Colton Migwi is in custody and will next appear in court on the morning of March 24, RCMP said in a news release on Friday. Migwi briefly appeared at Yellowknife's courthouse earlier on Friday morning.

During that appearance, the Crown produced a no-contact list of 11 people prosecutors are requesting Migwi be forbidden from contacting.

The man who passed away last Saturday was earlier identified by residents as 30-year-old Andrew Migwi.

Funeral arrangements for Andrew "will be announced when finalized," Yellowknife's McKenna Funeral Home said in a message on its website.

How Andrew died is not yet clear. Police did not confirm how or whether Colton and Andrew Migwi are related.

Online, the extended Migwi family has received an outpouring of support from community members since Andrew passed away.

The investigation into last Saturday's incident involved the RCMP's major crimes unit alongside a forensic identification team, police dogs, and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

