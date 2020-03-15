Watch: Lekter gets drafted at Polar Pond Hockey

Scott Letkeman is Cabin Radio's David Ayers. Minding his own business as a reporter at Hay River's Polar Pond Hockey, he found himself flung into the action on Saturday.

Even better: he was drafted by a team made up of zamboni drivers. The Ayers legend lives on in the Northwest Territories.

Watch our video as Lekter takes to the ice at one of the NWT's best-looking and most entertaining outdoor events – plus listen to live coverage from Polar Pond Hockey on Cabin Radio, 12-2pm Sunday.