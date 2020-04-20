United Way distributing grants to help vulnerable NWT Elders

United Way NWT has launched an application process to give away $75,000 designed to help the territory’s vulnerable Elders during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Individuals, groups, and governments have until April 30 to apply for grants of up to $5,000 per community. The money is coming from the federal New Horizons for Seniors program.

“This is a federal initiative as a quick response to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Meghan Kennedy, volunteer chair of United Way NWT’s Covid-19 committee.

“We’re looking to support basic needs first and foremost like food and hygiene products, including getting them to the communities.

“The second big focus is to reduce the social isolation of – in addition to being in a remote community – now being in your home without maybe the means or capability to communicate. That may mean looking at virtual programming, how we get mental health supports in.”

The application process launched late last week.

Kennedy said United Way NWT had already been approached by a number of groups looking for money to help provide sewing materials to Elders, for example, or to run socially distanced versions of soup kitchens.

Organizations applying for funding must represent or provide services to groups where at least 80 percent of participants are aged 55 or older, or their caregivers.