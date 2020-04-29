Buffalo Airways plane lands off runway in Kugaaruk, everyone safe

A Buffalo Airways flight carrying crew members but no passengers came to rest off the runway in Kugaaruk, Nunavut, on Tuesday afternoon.

The crew members are said to be safe. Weather stations reported blowing snow and gusts of up to 60 km/h in the Nunavut community at the time of the aircraft’s landing, at around 1pm.

The flight reportedly departed from Yellowknife earlier that day.

Buffalo Airways said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada had been notified of the incident.

The plane is a Beechcraft King Air 100 series, a utility aircraft first developed in the 1960s. This particular aircraft was manufactured in 1972.

Photographs taken at the scene as the weather cleared appear to show extensive damage to the aircraft’s wings and propellers following contact with the ground.