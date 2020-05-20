What to expect in Yellowknife’s summer construction season

The City of Yellowknife expects a “significant number” of construction projects to go ahead this summer despite the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The City, like the territorial government, looks at construction as a means of injecting some money into the local economy. There was already a full slate of projects for the summer of 2020.

Engineering manager Wendy Alexander provided a rundown of projects to city councillors this week.

Work of some form will take place in virtually every city neighbourhood.

Improvements will range from repairs to City Hall’s steps through to a new playground at the Tommy Forrest ballpark.

There will be a new sidewalk for some Old Town residents, paving will appear in various locations, and you’ll see the first work to implement a new “wayfinding strategy” designed to help people discover the city.

Also on the list for 2020 is work to implement some recommendations from a recent accessibility audit.

On this page you can find a zone-by-zone breakdown of the work expected this summer.

Range Lake, Frame Lake, Kam Lake

On Stevens Crescent, off Rivett Crescent, there will be patching work and service upgrade work.

Dagenais Drive will enter the final phase of construction with some paving work. Pavement issues at the intersection of Dagenais and Finlayson Drive will also be addressed.

The outfield of Parker Park will be remediated “to address drainage issues,” Alexander said.

Enterprise Drive will be paved. Alexander said that represents the “last section that is gravel in the area.”

There will also be the installation of a multi-use asphalt pad at Hall Crescent Park.

Old Airport Road, Forrest Drive

This summer, Old Airport Road will see some paving work between Norseman Drive and Range Lake Road. Last year, the work was on the Independent grocery store side – this year, it’ll be on the other side.

The work includes upgrades to the storm sewer and that’ll involve digging up the road in the vicinity of the Northland Utilities building and the Range Lake Road intersection, so expect some significant disruption there.

(Quick aside for Yellowknife fast-food watchers: Alexander said the project to put in a Starbucks and other outlets on this stretch of road is “anticipated to be moving forward this summer,” too.)

There will be some laneway paving in Northlands. The curling club and arena will see some flooring replaced, while there’ll be an ice pad installation at the Multiplex.

At the Tommy Forrest ballpark, work in partnership with the local fastball association will include a new playground and other amenities.

Downtown

The most noticeable downtown work will probably be on the section of Franklin Avenue from 44 Street to 47 Street (on the hill heading toward Old Town).

That section will be getting upgrades like street lighting, a push-button crosswalk, and revised signage.

City Hall’s front steps will be repaired. The library will have some flooring replaced.

There will be water and sewer construction on 54 Avenue between 49 Street and School Draw Avenue.

At the water treatment plant, engineering work will take place for a wood-pellet boiler. Reservoir repair work that started in 2019 will continue.

There will be some patching work on 49 Avenue between 48 Street and 49 Street.

Old Town

Paving work on Hearne Hill Road and Otto Drive starts on June 1. That will also see the installation of an asphalt sidewalk “on the lake side of Otto Drive,” said Alexander.

Later on in the summer, you’ll see some slope stabilization work taking place at the McMeekan Causeway.

Niven Lake

There will be some patching work in McMahon Court to help with drainage problems.

Elsewhere

The dump will have work on a weigh scale and gate house, upgrades to its baling facility, and some grading and other restoration work. There will be preparatory work for a new landfill cell, too.

The sewage lagoon will see some dyke reconstruction work and the beginning of desludging at Fiddler’s Lake.

Wayfinding kiosks will be installed at certain points across the City.

The results of the accessibility audit will see asphalt pads and pathways begin to appear in parks.