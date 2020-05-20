Eighteen-year-old YK prisoner briefly escapes RCMP

An 18-year-old woman used a trip to hospital as a chance to escape from police officers, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

Maiya Klengenberg, who was arrested in March in connection with an armed robbery of Yellowknife’s Circle K gas station, was said to have spent two hours on the run before being found.

RCMP have launched an internal review of what happened.

Police said Klengenberg broke away just after 11pm on Tuesday as she was being escorted from Stanton Territorial Hospital by officers.

RCMP said she had earlier been taken from custody to the hospital for medical treatment of an undisclosed nature.

With Klengenberg free, RCMP called in extra officers and a police dog team.

At 1:45am, police say she was spotted downtown and the dog team found her hiding in a yard “in the vicinity of 52 Street.”

RCMP said she was arrested and taken back to the hospital for treatment of what police euphemistically termed “a non-life threatening injury sustained while being engaged by Police Dog Services.”

Klengenberg now faces a charge of escape from lawful custody and is due in court on Thursday.

Klengenberg and Devon Larabie, 27, jointly face charges over the March incident at the gas station.

Larabie was out on bail following that incident when police allege he killed 22-year-old Breanna Menacho earlier this month. He is charged with murder. There is no suggestion Klengenberg has any connection to that case.