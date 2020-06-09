Black Lives Matter protest draws hundreds in Yellowknife

Protesters march through Yellowknife on Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds of NWT residents took part in a Black Lives Matter protest march through downtown Yellowknife on Tuesday afternoon.

A large group of protesters on foot advanced ahead of a vast line of vehicles moving slowly from Yellowknife’s multiplex to its courthouse, roughly a kilometre away.

The protest was held in solidarity with hundreds of similar events across North America and the world following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.

Protesters chanted “no justice, no peace” as they marched, holding signs bearing slogans like “always challenge racism” and “ignoring the problem is only making it worse.”

Protesters in a Black Lives Matter march through Yellowknife on June 9, 2020. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Outside RCMP’s NWT headquarters, which lay along the route, protesters held signs calling for RCMP to be defunded – echoing calls for police defunding elsewhere in Canada and the United States.

A day earlier, NWT Liberal MP Michael McLeod had criticized RCMP and called for an increase in the number of Indigenous police officers in the North.

More follows.

Yellowknife resident Inemesit Graham awaits the start of Tuesday’s protest. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Protesters gather outside Yellowknife’s RCMP detachment. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Protesters in downtown Yellowknife. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Emily Blake and Sarah Pruys contributed reporting.