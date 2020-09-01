Inuvik plans drive-in movie to help families hit by fire

Donations raised at an upcoming drive-in movie in Inuvik will be shared with the families affected by the Wolverine Road fire, the town announced on Tuesday.

The movie screening will take place on Saturday, September 12 at the Fall Fair. Gates open at 10pm and the movie starts at 11pm.

Residents are encouraged to vote for one of three movies to be shown: Men in Black, Jurassic Park, or Hook. The poll closes on September 3 at 4pm.

Registration for the drive-in movie will open at noon on Friday and close at noon the following Thursday, September 10.

“Please note that registration requests do not guarantee a spot,” said the town in a news release. “If more than 50 persons register, a lottery system will be implemented to select our movie attendees.”

The town will confirm registration with residents by phone or email on September 10.

Physical distancing rules and other pandemic-related measures will be in place.

There will be no on-site amenities and people will not be allowed to leave their vehicles.

Vehicles must park in their designated space and are not allowed to idle. If a vehicle leaves during the movie, it won’t be allowed to re-enter.

The weekend’s fire on Wolverine Road destroyed a number of buildings. At least four fundraisers have since been launched to help affected families.