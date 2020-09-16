Still no suspect in suspicious YK death five months ago

Nearly five months on, the NWT’s RCMP major crimes unit is still investigating a 35-year-old’s suspicious death in Yellowknife on April 28. No suspect has yet been identified.

At the time of the incident, RCMP said they were called to an apartment in the vicinity of 53 Street and 50 Avenue just after 2am. Emergency medical responders tried to revive the man, but he passed away before police arrived.

Who the man was and how he died has not been made public in the intervening months.

It is unusual, in the Northwest Territories, for so little to have been resolved by this point regarding a highly publicized suspicious fatality.

“This incident is still actively investigated,” RCMP told Cabin Radio this week.

“This process can be lengthy. The time required to complete an investigation is based on many factors like the nature and complexity of the incident, the number of individuals involved – witnesses to interview – and the characteristics of the evidence trail,” an RCMP spokesperson said by email to Cabin Radio, while confirming the death is “still considered suspicious.”

Police say only when criminal charges have been laid will they be able to identify those involved and the nature of the charges.