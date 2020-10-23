New Covid-19 case at Gahcho Kué, NWT’s ninth, is confirmed

The NWT government says a new positive Covid-19 test – in a different employee – has been reported at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine.

The Friday announcement follows another worker’s test being declared a false positive earlier in the week.

The Friday case is a confirmed positive, the NWT government said in an advisory issued shortly after 12pm, and is a Yellowknife resident.

Their positive test came as a group of 18 workers – who travelled with the initial false positive – were all retested at Gahcho Kué, where they have been isolating since the first report of Covid-19 at the mine.

“As a result of additional measures taken to retest all the group of workers, a positive result in a different individual was reported,” the territory said in its advisory.

“They had remained in isolation while waiting for the second round of testing. No additional exposures occurred during this interim period.”

Public health officials are investigating to determine potential contacts of the new positive test, the territory said.

This is the NWT’s ninth confirmed Covid-19 case, of which four are active. (The territory did not, unlike other recent cases, label this one a presumptive positive.)

Two are in Yellowknife, one is at Gahcho Kué, and the other is in Inuvik.

“At this time, Gahcho Kué mine is conducting a review of their current sampling processes,” the territory stated on Friday.

“Public health appreciates Gahcho Kué mine’s work to support this investigation and keep our community safe.”