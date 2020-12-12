Dozens lose power in extended Hay River outage

Northland Utilities says a downed power line is responsible for dozens of Hay River residents losing power for an extended period early on Saturday.

The company, which distributes power in Hay River, said power was expected to be restored by 11:30am. A repair crew was on-site and working on the line, Northland said on Twitter shortly after 10am.

Residents affected were in the town’s Mile 5 and Riverwoods areas, Northland said. Around 30 customers were estimated to be affected.

On Facebook, residents described power cycling on and off for hours, beginning in the early hours of Saturday.