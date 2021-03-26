Gahcho Kué Covid-19 outbreak is over, NWT declares

An outbreak of Covid-19 at the NWT’s Gahcho Kué diamond mine is now over, the territory’s chief public health officer said on Friday.

The outbreak was declared on February 3 and involved 20 people – 12 out-of-territory workers and eight NWT residents. The last person to be diagnosed developed symptoms on February 23.

Three workers were hospitalized after contracting the disease.

“All of those who developed Covid-19 during this outbreak have recovered, meaning they do not have active infection that can be transmitted to others,” the territorial government said in an advisory.



