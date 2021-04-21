One year on, no suspect identified in Yellowknife death

April 28 will mark one year since the death of a 35-year-old man in what police describe as suspicious circumstances at a Yellowknife apartment building.

RCMP this week said the death of the man, whose identity has not been made public, is still being investigated. A year into the investigation, a spokesperson said, there is “no update at this time.”

Police said they have not identified a suspect.

At the time, police said they were called to an apartment building “in the area of 53 Street and 50 Avenue” in the early hours of the morning. Medics attempted to revive the man at the scene but he had passed away by the time police arrived.

RCMP have released few details about the case. It’s not clear why the death is considered suspicious.

In September, an RCMP spokesperson told Cabin Radio: “This process can be lengthy. The time required to complete an investigation is based on many factors like the nature and complexity of the incident, the number of individuals involved – witnesses to interview – and the characteristics of the evidence trail.”

Police said only after criminal charges have been laid will they identify those involved and the nature of those charges.