Helicopter accident in Nunavut, rescue efforts under way

A helicopter accident has taken place on Griffith Island in Nunavut, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says.

A spokesperson said the incident was understood to involve a helicopter operated by Great Slave Helicopters. The number of people on board, their condition, and what happened to the aircraft is not immediately known. Nor is the type of helicopter involved.

Great Slave Helicopters chief operating officer Jennifer Burry said she had no comment but would be “preparing a press release in the coming hours.”

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre based at Trenton, Ontario – known as JRCC – is “coordinating rescue efforts,” the Transportation Safety Board said, though a spokesperson for JRCC later said RCMP were leading the operation, which was characterized as “mostly a ground-based search and rescue.”

“We are aware there’s been a helicopter accident on Griffith Island in Nunavut, near Resolute Bay. A helicopter was reported overdue,” said Chris Krepski, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board.

“Preliminary information is it is an aircraft operated by Great Slave Helicopters.

“The aircraft has been located. I don’t know much more than that. This is a very remote location so information coming back and forth probably is not as quick as in southern Canada.”

The helicopter’s departure point was not immediately known.

