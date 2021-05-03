Expect a public alert test in the NWT on Wednesday

Provincial and territorial emergency management organizations across Canada will be conducting public alert tests on Wednesday.

According to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, test alerts will be distributed on TV, radio, and compatible mobile devices everywhere except Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Nunavut.

In the Northwest Territories, the test alerts are scheduled for 1:55pm.

For a wireless device to receive a test alert it must be connected to an LTE or 5G wireless network, capable of receiving wireless public alerts, and equipped with a recent Canadian version of its operating software. All devices sold by wireless service providers since April 6, 2019 are expected to be compatible.

If you have a mobile device that meets those conditions but doesn’t receive Wednesday’s test alert, you’re asked to contact your wireless service provider.

The national public alert system allows emergency management organizations across Canada to warn the public about imminent or possible dangers including floods, tornadoes, and other disasters. The system is also used for amber alerts.