Yellowknife City Hall and fieldhouse closed to the public

Yellowknife City Hall and the city’s fieldhouse have been closed to the public in response to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak related to NJ Macpherson School.

Many city staff are currently in isolation as a result of the outbreak, according to a news release published on the city’s website. On Tuesday evening, the number of people affected stood at 20 confirmed and seven probable cases.

Yellowknife buses and accessible transit continue with reduced capacity.

The city already announced changes to its recreational facility operations on Monday evening.

Masks are mandatory in all indoor public spaces and many are now restricted to people aged 18 or older.

City manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett stated: “As the situation around Covid-19 in Yellowknife continues to evolve, it is important that the city reacts swiftly to the information provided by the chief public health officer.

“This may cause disruption to our residents as little notice may be provided and I would like to thank Yellowknifers for your continued patience and understanding as we work to keep our community safe.”