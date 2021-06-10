Fort McPherson leads NWT in Covid-19 vaccine uptake

Fort McPherson leads the NWT in numbers of adult residents both fully and partially vaccinated against Covid-19.

In the hamlet, which has a population of approximately 750 people, 69 percent of adult residents are fully vaccinated and 77 percent are partially vaccinated.

Close behind are Yellowknife, Dettah, and Ndilǫ, which are grouped together in the territorial government’s data. The three communities have fully vaccinated 68 percent of their adult populations, while 75 percent are partially vaccinated.

Data for individual NWT communities was made public for the first time this week, on the same day that the territory revealed its updated Emerging Wisely pandemic recovery plan.

The proportion of adult residents partially or fully vaccinated against Covid-19 is a key metric in that plan, helping to govern when a range of restrictions will ease.

Fort Liard, Fort Smith, Ulukhaktok, Fort Providence, and Fort Simpson have each fully vaccinated more than 60 percent of their adult populations and partially vaccinated 70 percent or more.

At the other end of the spectrum, Colville Lake, with a population of approximately 130 residents, has fully vaccinated only 20 percent of its adult residents. Just 24 percent are at least partially vaccinated.

Kakisa, Wekweètì, and Wrigley also have low vaccine uptake, with approximately 35 percent of their eligible adult populations fully vaccinated and 39 to 45 percent partially vaccinated.

The full list of community adult vaccination rates is shown in the image below. More data is available on the NWT government’s website.

Vaccination clinics (both Moderna and Pfizer, covering ages 12 and up) are being held in a range of NWT communities over the coming days.

Northwest Territories vaccination rates by community as of June 9, 2021. Photo: Northwest Territories Covid-19 dashboard