Kenneth Cayen is the new Dehcho First Nations grand chief

Kenneth Cayen, the chief of West Point First Nation, will be the new Dehcho First Nations grand chief.

The news came out of the 28th Dehcho Annual Assembly which was being held this week in Fort Providence.

Gladys Norwegian, the outgoing grand chief of the Dehcho First Nations, made a farewell address to the members of the organization after not seeking re-election for the position of grand chief.

“I have accomplished many things in the last three years and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the leadership and members of the Dehcho,” she said in a written statement.

“I have come to learn that there are many complex changes facing the Dehcho. There is a real need for unity going forward; unity not in words, but in actions.

“We must come together honestly, and for the right reasons; we must all remind each other that our ultimate goal is setting the trails for our future generation, and for those that are to come.”