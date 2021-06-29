Indoor gatherings up to 200 now allowed in NWT

The Northwest Territories chief public health officer has announced indoor gatherings will now be allowed to have up to 200 people.

Starting Tuesday, Dr Kami Kandola said most gatherings and events will be able to increase size limits without an exemption. High-risk activities like funerals, celebrations of life, live music, indoor dancing, winter sports, and hand games, however, will have to seek special permission.

For those events, organizers and hosts will have to develop a plan with additional safety measures and get approval from the office of the chief public health officer before they can go ahead.

Dr Kandola has also removed the requirement for anyone employed or contracted at a work camp in the mineral or petroleum resource industry to socially distance for 14 days before they can travel to work.

“We continue to ease restrictions as it becomes safe to do so. Covid-19 will not be eliminated, but we are learning how to live with it safely,” Kandola said in a statement. “Let’s not get complacent. Now is the time for NWT residents to take responsibility and be aware of the risks of Covid-19. Please make sure you are informed and continue to use healthy habits.”

Until now, indoor public gatherings have been restricted to 25 people while private indoor gatherings were limited to household members plus five additional people, up to a maximum of 10 people.

The new Emerging Wisely plan targeted 66 to 75 percent full or 75 percent partial vaccination coverage in the NWT for increasing limits on indoor gatherings. According to the territorial governments latest published statistics, 72 percent of the population has been partially vaccinated while 66 percent are fully vaccinated.

The announcement is the territory’s latest step in easing pandemic restrictions that have been in place since the NWT moved to phase two of its initial pandemic recovery plan last June.

Earlier this month, the territorial government increased limits on outdoor gatherings from 50 to 200 people. Last week, isolation requirements were lifted for fully vaccinated NWT residents.

There are currently two active cases of Covid-19 in the territory, both in non-NWT resident workers, in Hay River and Yellowknife. The government said the individuals who tested positive in both cases and their contacts are isolating and doing well.