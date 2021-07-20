Watch: Jerry Cans and Yellowknives Dene Drummers close out Folk

The Jerry Cans and Yellowknives Dene Drummers teamed up for a memorable finale to Folk on the Rocks 2021, joining forces in an on-stage collaboration before the drummers rounded off the night.

The double act lit up the main stage after a weekend that celebrated northern talent and a return to some semblance of normality for the NWT. Folk was the first major in-person event to take place in the territory since the onset of Covid-19.

Cabin Radio broadcast 30 hours of live coverage, and our cameras were rolling as the drummers joined the Jerry Cans on Sunday night.

Camera: Sarah Pruys

Editor: Sarah Pruys