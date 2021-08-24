The Northwest Territories government issued three new Covid-19 public exposure notices for locations in Hay River on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the update, anyone who was at Ring’s Pharmacy on August 20 from 2:15pm to 2:45pm, the Super A Foods grocery store on August 20 from 11am to 11:45am and 1pm to 1:45pm, or the the Hay River BBQ at 2 Seasons Adventures campground on August 21 from 7pm to 8pm should follow the applicable instructions.

Guidance for all three locations is the same: those affected must self-monitor, wear a mask in public places, and isolate immediately and arrange for testing if Covid-19 symptoms develop.

As of Monday evening, there was one confirmed case of Covid-19 in Hay River out of the territory’s 220 active cases. An updated number of cases was not yet issued as of 5pm on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kátł’odeeche First Nation declared a state of emergency over “potential Covid-19 exposures” in the community.

KFN asked all members and those living on the reserve to self-monitor for the next 10 days. Masks are now mandatory, the First Nation added, social distancing is required, and no visits to other homes are permitted.

KFN asked people who are not fully vaccinated and have children to isolate for 10 days.

The NWT also recorded its first death related to Covid-19 on Tuesday, a 92-year-old Elder from Fort Good Hope who passed away Monday evening.