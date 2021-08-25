Covid-19 community spread starts in Yellowknife

On Wednesday afternoon, the territorial government warned community spread of Covid-19 was beginning in Yellowknife.

“Residents should consider all public spaces exposure sites,” read its public exposure notifications page. The government also encouraged people to limit indoor gatherings.

Chief public health officer Dr Kami Kandola said in a press conference on Wednesday it is believed that community spread has occurred in Fort Good Hope, Colville Lake and Norman Wells, which are all currently under containment orders to slow the spread of infections.

Two new exposure notices were also issued on Wednesday afternoon which both involve flights departing from Yellowknife to go to smaller communities.

If you were on the flight from Yellowknife to Hay River on August 23 at 7:30pm or the flight from Yellowknife to Gamètì on August 22 at 3:30pm, you must isolate for ten days if you are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Vaccinated residents on the two flights must self-monitor and if symptoms develop, isolate and arrange to be tested for Covid-19.

As the territorial government warned of community transmission, Kandola announced masking in all indoor public spaces across the NWT would be mandatory starting at 8am on Thursday.

She also revealed changes to other public health orders, like when symptom checks will be conducted for those entering the territory and when those looking to exit self-isolation can be tested.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 27 active Covid-19 cases in Yellowknife and a total of 226 cases active across the Northwest Territories.

New Covid-19 case numbers are expected to be announced later in the day on Wednesday.