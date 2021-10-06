Active NWT Covid-19 cases increase by 38 in a day to 378

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the Northwest Territories leapt from 340 on Monday to 378 on Tuesday, the NWT’s chief public health officer said.

There were 66 new cases reported in one day, with some recoveries. No new deaths were recorded. The big increase in case numbers came in Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀.

Yellowknife and nearby communities reported 38 new cases and 15 apparent recoveries, moving to 243 active cases of Covid-19 – an increase of 23 since Monday.

Behchokǫ̀ reported 23 new cases and nine apparent recoveries, moving to 119 new cases – an increase of 14 since Monday.

There was one new active case in Inuvik, where Aurora College had reported exposure days ago and MLAs had complained to the CBC of the delay in receiving confirmation of the case.

Fort Smith added one active case, moving to five. Hay River added one active case, moving to three. Łútsël K’é is also now reporting one active case.

Overall, there have now been 1,190 cases of Covid-19 in the NWT since this outbreak began in August.

There was one new hospitalization but no new admissions to intensive care, though the NWT government on Monday told the CBC the intensive care unit at Stanton Territorial Hospital remains stretched with all six beds occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Canadian Tire, Walmart, Staples, and the Vietnamese Noodle House were the sites of exposure advisories in Yellowknife on Tuesday. The city’s Avens seniors’ facility reported four active cases.

“The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is attempting to provide exposure notifications wherever possible with the human resources available. Community spread occurring in Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife make this a challenging task,” said Dr Kami Kandola, the NWT’s chief public health officer.

“Residents in these communities should keep in mind that any public place could result in exposure to Covid-19.”