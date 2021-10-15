Yellowknife office to open for vaccine credential collection

If you’ve had trouble downloading your proof of vaccination from the NWT’s new website, or you need help accessing a paper copy, a new office opens in Yellowknife on Tuesday.

The office will be in the lower level of Centre Square Mall. Once it opens, it’ll operate from 8:45am till 4pm each weekday, providing assisting in acquiring the new proof of vaccination document.

The NWT’s health authority said the office was designed to help people who “have issues with the form or … do not have access to a computer.”

On Monday, the existing vaccine records office in the Primary Care Centre will be closed to in-person visits while staff move to the new location.