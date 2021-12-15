‘Minor damage’ to Jean Marie River home after highway collision

A manufactured home being moved to the NWT community of Jean Marie River is said to have suffered minor damage in a highway accident.

The home is one of four being transported to the Dehcho community to replace houses severely damaged by flooding earlier this year. News of the accident was first reported by NNSL.

Chris Betts, the South Slave district manager for Arcan – the company that built the homes – said he had little information about the incident but had been told nobody was hurt.

Betts said an Arcan contractor was driving the house from Hay River to Jean Marie River.

According to Betts, “just a few pieces of siding and some insulation on the exterior wall” need to be fixed – work expected to take place in Jean Marie River.

“There’s not much damage on the building,” he said. “I understand it was a little touch on a vehicle, so nobody was hurt, and that’s all I was very concerned about.

“The house can be fixed with a little bit of siding.”

The damage to the vehicle is unknown. RCMP have been approached for comment.

Homes for Christmas

Though Jean Marie River’s chief, Noleen Hardisty, could not be reached, former chief Stanley Sanguez – who was in charge of the community during May’s flood – said he was happy the homes “are finally coming in.”

“They said that some of them were only going to be here in February,” he said, referring to the territorial government’s earlier statement that residents in need of new homes would only receive them by “early 2022.”

Shane Thompson, the NWT’s minister of municipal and community affairs, previously told Cabin Radio up to six houses in Jean Marie River need to be replaced.

Some residents displaced by flooding remain at a trailer camp outside the community.

Betts said two of the four new homes have now arrived in Jean Marie River and two more are to be delivered before Christmas.

“They’re nice buildings and are well insulated,” he said.

“The ones we’re doing here in Hay River are all three-bedroom houses and modulars. The other ones that we’re working on are in partnership with another company, and they’re all two-bedrooms and one-bedrooms.”