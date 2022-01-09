Two charged following Friday’s Yellowknife police operation

RCMP in Yellowknife say two men have been charged after Friday’s day-long police operation that saw two roads closed and three people ultimately arrested.

Armed officers spent much of the day at two apartment buildings – Grayling Manor on Yellowknife’s 53 Street and Sunridge Apartments on 51A Avenue – after reports of a handgun at Grayling Manor early that morning.

In a Friday news release, police said witnesses had reported a gun being aimed at people inside Grayling Manor, adding at least one suspect had fled to Sunridge.

On Saturday evening, police said a “comprehensive investigation” had led to a 27-year-old man facing 11 charges and a 21-year-old facing 12 charges. Both are charged with pointing a firearm and other weapons offences, RCMP said.

Both are in custody, police said, and are due in court in Yellowknife on Monday.

Neither man was identified. There was no mention of the fate of the third person reported to have been arrested on Friday.

RCMP said the investigation continues but no further updates are expected this weekend.