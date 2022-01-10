Richard Edjericon to run for election in Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh

Richard Edjericon has declared his intention to become Tu Nehdé-Wiilideh’s next MLA, joining Ernest Betsina, Nadine Delorme, and Steve Norn as candidates to have come forward.

Edjericon, who currently lives in Ndilǫ, said he put his name forward after residents encouraged him to run again. He placed second to Norn in 2019’s territorial election, with 130 votes to Norn’s 230.

If elected, Edjericon said, he will balance constituents’ concerns with collaboration among MLAs in reaching the territory’s objectives.

Edjericon has formerly held roles such as Chief of Dettah, band councillor, Yellowknives Dene First Nation housing manager, and chair of the Mackenzie Valley Impact Review Board, and has negotiated resource development agreements within the mining industry.

A by-election is being held because former MLA Norn’s seat was declared vacant in November. Delorme, Norn, and Betsina have already declared their intent to run.

Nominations will be accepted by Elections NWT from January 10 to January 14. A list of confirmed candidates will be published shortly after nominations close at 2pm on January 14.

Due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, Edjericon said he is not personally visiting constituents but will drop off brochures and business cards and will be available via phone or email to answer questions.

The by-election for the region will be held by mail-in ballot only as a safety measure due to the ongoing pandemic.

Voters have until January 29 to register. Ballots must be received by 8pm on February 8.