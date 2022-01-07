Steve Norn reportedly will seek Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh re-election

Steve Norn is to seek re-election as MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, NNSL reports, having had his seat declared vacant by colleagues late in 2021.

Nothing in the NWT’s electoral legislation prevents Norn from seeking re-election despite being removed from the position in November. So far, Nadine Delorme is also a declared contender.

Norn could not be reached by phone on Friday. Without quoting Norn, NNSL said he had told a reporter he would seek re-election. The CBC later reported the news in similar fashion.

Nominations will be accepted by Elections NWT from January 10 to January 14. A list of confirmed candidates will be published shortly after nominations close at 2pm January 14.

The by-election will be the NWT’s first to be held by mail-in ballot only, an accommodation designed to preserve safety during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Voters in the district’s four communities – Ndilǫ, Dettah, Fort Resolution, and Łútsël K’é – have until January 29, 2022 to register. Ballots must be received by 8pm on February 8.

In a unanimous 17-0 vote, MLAs in November voted to declare Norn’s seat vacant after most of them criticized what they called his “pattern of toxic behaviour” and his breaches of their code of conduct.

An independent adjudicator concluded Norn had broken the code of conduct by breaking Covid-19 self-isolation in April and subsequently misleading the public about his actions.

MLAs described abuse of legislature staff and a series of threats issued by Norn to MLAs, often suggesting he was “coming for them” if they took actions of which he disapproved.

Norn was elected with 230 votes in 2019’s territorial election. Richard Edjericon received 130 votes, Lila Fraser Erasmus 117, Paul Betsina 103, and Delorme nine.