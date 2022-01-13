NWT changing how Covid-19 exposure warnings are given

Covid-19 exposure related to many flights and stores will no longer trigger a warning on the NWT government’s exposure notifications webpage.

The territory on Thursday said the high number of active Covid-19 cases meant people in “crowded public spaces, large stores, or travelling on airplanes” should anticipate the possibility of exposure each time.

Residents should “be diligent in their continued self-monitoring for signs and symptoms, even mild ones, on an ongoing basis” and isolate if any symptoms occur, the territory said.

An NWT government webpage updates exposure locations across the territory each day (though not every exposure – some, where all affected people are known to have been reached, are not published).

From now on, Air Canada and WestJet flights into Yellowknife won’t trigger warnings regardless of exposure. Those flights’ appearance on the exposure notifications webpage had become a near-daily occurrence.

Air travellers entering the NWT are told to use rapid tests within 24 hours of landing and again three days later, and call Protect NWT if a positive test is returned.

Flights from outside the NWT to smaller communities will still trigger exposure notifications as required, as will internal flights between communities.

Exposure notifications will no longer be published for Yellowknife box stores like Canadian Tire and the grocery stores, nor for grocery stores in communities experiencing community spread. Exposure warnings where the exposure was for 15 minutes or less, or took place more than eight days ago, will no longer be listed.

The territory said exposure warnings will continue to appear online for:

Covid-19 identified in locations where exposure wasn’t previously reported;

workplaces where public exposure may have occurred;

workplace outbreaks and outbreaks connected to a specific business; and

“mass exposures affecting a significant number of people.”