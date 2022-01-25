NWT reports 15th Covid-19 death, one new hospitalization

The Northwest Territories government reported one new death, one additional hospitalization, and one intensive care admission related to Covid-19 on Monday evening.

There have now been a total of 15 deaths, 73 hospitalizations, and 22 intensive care admissions connected to Covid-19 in the territory since the pandemic started.

There are currently 973 active cases across the territory, a drop of 61 since Friday evening. There are 432 cases in the Yellowknife region, 137 in the Dehcho, 161 in the Beaufort Delta, 107 in the Tłı̨chǫ region, 84 in the Hay River area, 31 in Fort Smith, and 21 in the Sahtu.

There have been a total of 5,170 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the NWT since the onset of the pandemic.

Chief public health officer Dr Kami Kandola reported last week that data indicated the peak of the current Omicron wave may have passed in mid-January.

She said a “significant decrease” in the number of reported active cases was due to changes in isolation requirements, which have been reduced to seven days for people who are fully vaccinated.