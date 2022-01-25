Man charged in Hay River homicide

RCMP have charged Riley Jordan Moyah with murder following the death of a 24-year-old in Hay River earlier this month.

Moyah, 23, was arrested in Alberta on Friday evening. He is being brought to the NWT to appear in territorial court on the charge.

Court documents indicate the victim of the homicide was Roland Lamalice.

RCMP initially reported they discovered a man’s body at a location on Lagoon Road on the morning of January 16, but withheld the victim’s name. They said at the time that the death was “suspicious” and that major crimes and forensics specialists were investigating.

Police said their investigation determined the victim had “sustained injuries” and died at the scene. An autopsy on Thursday determined the cause of death was homicide.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Moyah’s arrest. He was subsequently found in St. Albert.

Moyah is presumed innocent until proven guilty and the charge against him has not been proven in court.